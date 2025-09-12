Phulwari Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Phulwari Assembly Election 2025: In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Shyam Rajak won the Phulwari seat with a margin of 45,713 votes (24.47%).

The Phulwari Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 188 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Phulwari Assembly constituency comes under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Gopal Ravidas of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) won the seat by defeating Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Arun Manjhi with a margin of 13,857 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misha Bharti won from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 85,174 votes by defeating Ram Kripal Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Phulwari Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Phulwari Assembly constituency is a part of the Patna district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,64,523 voters in the Phulwari constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,92,158 were male and 1,72,353 were female voters. 12 voters belonged to the third gender. 442 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Phulwari in 2020 was 518 (472 men and 46 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Phulwari constituency was 3,25,312. Out of this, 1,75,960 voters were male, 1,49,338 were female, and 14 belonged to a third gender. There were 496 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Phulwari in 2015 was 403 (356 men and 47 women).

Phulwari Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Phulwari constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Phulwari Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Phulwari along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Phulwari Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Phulwari.

Phulwari Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Gopal Ravidas won the Phulwari seat with a margin of 13,857 votes (6.73%). He polled 91,124 votes with a vote share of 43.57%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Arun Manjhi, who got 77,267 votes (36.95%). All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Kumari Pratibha stood third with 5,019 votes (2.4%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Shyam Rajak won the Phulwari seat with a margin of 45,713 votes (24.47%). He polled 94,094 votes with a vote share of 49.77%. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate Rajeshwar Manjhi got 48,381 votes (25.59%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate stood third with 11,188 votes (5.92%).

Phulwari Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Gopal Ravidas (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2015: Shyam Rajak (Janata Dal United)

2010: Shyam Rajak (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Shyam Rajak (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Shyam Rajak (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Shyam Rajak (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Shyam Rajak (Janata Dal)

1990: Sanjeev Prasad Tony (Congress)

1985: Sanjeev Prasad Tony (Congress)

1980: Sanjeev Prasad Tony (Congress)

1977: Ramprit Paswan (Janata Party)

Phulwari Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Phulwari Assembly constituency was 1,96,931 or 58.39 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,89,174 or 58.15 per cent.