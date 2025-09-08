Patna Metro completes first successful trial run: Check expected launch date, route, other details The Patna Metro is expected to benefit over a million passengers from the Bihar capital and will also reduce the number of vehicles and ease congestion. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is executing the Patna Metro project.

Patna:

Patna is all set to get its long-awaited metro service as the Patna Metro train successfully completed its first trial run on the elevated track. The first fitness trial run of the Patna Metro was successfully conducted on Sunday from Patna Depot to Bhoothnath Metro Station.

The trial covered approximately 4.5 km, passing through three stations – ISBT (Patliputra Bus Terminal), Zero Mile, and Bhootnath. The trial, conducted at low speeds for safety.

Watch the video here

Prior to the trial, Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRCL) officials conducted a traditional Puja-Archana, which included a coconut-breaking ceremony.

Three key systems were tested

During this trial, the following key systems were tested:

Rolling Stock (RS) Fitness: Assessing the metro train's performance and safety on tracks.

Assessing the metro train's performance and safety on tracks. OHE (Overhead Electrification) System: Verifying the electrical systems that power the metro.

Verifying the electrical systems that power the metro. Track Fitness: Ensuring alignment, stability, and overall safety of the tracks.

Patna Metro launch date

The Metro trial will continue with varying speeds on the elevated track, and trials will be conducted on different segments keeping in view the safety standards. After meeting all the standards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Metro this month.

Patna metro stations

In the initial phase, the Patna Metro will have five stations:

New Patliputra Bus Terminal

Zero Mile

Bhootnath

Khemnichak

Malahi Pakadi

About Patna Metro

The Patna Metro has been painted in saffron colour. Earlier, when the Metro was brought to Patna, its colour was blue and silver, but now its design has been completely changed. Along with this, to give a cultural identity to Patna, pictures of other places, including Golghar, Mahatma Buddha, and Mahavir Mandir, have been put on the coaches.

The initial phase of the Patna Metro project includes two primary corridors: the North-South corridor and the East-West corridor. The North-South corridor will run from the Patna Junction to the Danapur area, while the East-West corridor will connect the Patna Sahib area with the AIIMS campus. These routes have been planned to serve high-density areas and provide seamless connectivity across the city.

Also Read: Patna Metro launch pushed beyond August 15: What’s the new date and why was it delayed?

Also Read: Bihar Elections 2025: Will women voters emerge as game changer for Nitish Kumar in Assembly polls?