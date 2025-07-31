Patna Metro launch pushed beyond August 15: What’s the new date and why was it delayed? The launch of the Patna Metro, initially planned for August 15, has been postponed to August 23 due to pending technical and operational preparations. Only three stations will be operational in the first phase instead of five, as originally planned.

Patna:

Residents of Patna will have to wait a little longer for the much-anticipated metro service. Earlier expected to begin operations on August 15, the Patna Metro will now be inaugurated on August 23, according to the latest update. Initially, the metro will operate between only three stations, instead of the five originally planned.

According to a report by News18 Hindi, the trial run between Bairiya Metro Station and the metro depot has already been successfully completed. This indicates that the project has entered its final phase, with the track and signalling systems nearly ready.

Why the inauguration was postponed

Officials from the Patna Metro Rail Corporation have cited pending technical and operational preparations as the reason for the change in the launch date. To avoid any safety or operational lapses, all systems are being thoroughly inspected.

While the names of the three stations to be opened first have not been officially released, speculation suggests they will be the ones closest to the depot and most prepared. This phased rollout is aimed at ensuring better crowd management and smoother operations in the initial days.

A major boost to urban transport

The Patna Metro project is among the most ambitious transport initiatives in Bihar’s capital, designed to modernize urban mobility and offer residents a safe, efficient, and fast transit system. For the people of Patna, who have long awaited the metro, this will be a significant milestone.

Officials also said that work on the remaining stations is progressing rapidly, and full-scale operations across the entire route are expected soon.

Minister’s review and assurance

Bihar’s Urban Development and Housing Minister Jivesh Kumar recently inspected the Patna Metro’s priority corridor. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the project with full seriousness and dedication.

“Our top priority is public safety,” he said, adding that strict compliance with all safety norms is being ensured. “Patna Metro will soon be at your service,” the minister assured.