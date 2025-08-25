Parihar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Parihar Assembly Election 2025: The Parihar constituency comes under Sitamarhi district of Bihar State. In 2020, Gaytri Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ritu Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 1569 votes.

The Parihar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 25 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Parihar constituency comes under Sitamarhi district of Bihar State. In 2020, Gaytri Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ritu Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 1569 votes. The Parihar Assembly constituency falls under the Sitamarhi Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Devesh Chandra Thakur won from Sitamarhi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 51356 votes by defeating Arjun Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Parihar Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Raghopur Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 317251 voters in the Parihar constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 166993 were male and 150237 were female voters. 21 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 971 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Parihar in 2020 was 257 (245 men and 12 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Parihar constituency was 284175. Out of this, 149440 voters were male, 134723 were female and only 12 belonged to a third gender. There were 1155 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Parihar in 2015 was 401 (259 men and 142 women).

Parihar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Parihar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Parihar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Parihar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Parihar Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Gaytri Devi won the seat with a margin of 1569 votes (0.92%). He polled 73420 votes with a vote share of 42.52%. She defeated RJD candidate Ritu Kumar, who got 71851 votes (41.61%). RLSP candidate Amjad Hussain Anwar

stood third with 9968 votes (5.77%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Gayatri won the seat with 66388 votes (40.72%). RJD candidate Ram Chandra Purve got 62371 votes (35.86%) and was the runner-up. JAPL candidate Sarita Yadav stood third with 8005 votes (4.91 %).

2020: Gaytri Devi (BJP)

2015: Gaytri Devi (BJP)

2010: Ram Naresh Yadav (BJP)

Parihar Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Parihar Assembly constituency was 172663 or 54.38 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 163042 or 57.37 per cent.