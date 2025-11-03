'Pappu, Tappu and Appu': Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at INDIA bloc in Bihar's Darbhanga In Darbhanga, UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched a fierce attack on the INDIA bloc, calling its leaders as “Pappu, Tappu, and Appu.” He accused RJD and Congress of neglecting the poor, dividing Bihar on caste lines, and undermining national security.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a sharp dig at the INDIA alliance, saying, “You must have heard about Mahatma Gandhi’s three monkeys, but now the INDIA bloc has brought three new ones, Pappu, Tappu, and Appu. Yogi accused the RJD-Congress governments of depriving the poor of their rights and benefits. “During the RJD rule in Bihar, supported by Congress, the poor were denied their rations and left out of government welfare schemes. Before 2005, under Congress or RJD rule, if a poor person fell sick, he would die suffering because there were no medical facilities,” he said. The Chief Minister also hit out at Congress for its past policies on Kashmir, stating, “It was Congress that made Kashmir a disputed issue. Today, under Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, Kashmir has been freed from terrorism.”