  3. Bihar CM oath ceremony: Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM for record 10th time; PM Modi to attend

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: The new Bihar Cabinet is expected to include 16 ministers from the BJP and 14 from JD(U), including the party chief. In the outgoing government, the BJP had 15 ministers, JD(U) 12, including CM Nitish Kumar, HAM (S) had one, and one minister who was an Independent candidate.

JDU chief Nitish Kumar
JDU chief Nitish Kumar Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th term today, just days after the NDA swept the assembly elections with a decisive mandate. The oath ceremony will begin at 11:30 am at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several senior NDA leaders are expected to attend the grand event. Multiple pandals have been set up to accommodate VIP guests, while extensive security arrangements have been deployed across the venue. A senior BJP leader said that over three lakh people are likely to gather for the ceremony. The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

 

Live updates :Bihar CM Oath Ceremony

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ashok Choudhary receives call from JD-U ahead of oath ceremony

    Ashok Choudhary, a prominent leader of the Janata Dal-United, received an important phone call. Following this, communication lines with other JD(U) ministers also began opening up, indicating active political engagement and possibly hinting at discussions related to upcoming leadership decisions or strategic planning within the party.

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Preparations underway at Gandhi Maidan where Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM

    Preparations underway at Gandhi Maidan where Nitish Kumar will take as CM for the 10th time. People have started arrive for the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Apart from the main stage, several pandals have also been erected to accommodate VIPs.

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Posters of Nitish Kumar, PM Modi and other NDA leaders put up outside Gandhi Maidan

    Posters of Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan and other NDA leaders were put up outside Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar will take place today.

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitish Kumar's govt will meet Bihar's expectations: JDU's Rajeev Ranjan

    Ahead of Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in as Chief Minister, JDU leader Rajeev Ranjan said, "Nitish Kumar's government will meet Bihar's expectations."

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Visuals from outside Gandhi Maidan in Patna

    Visuals from outside Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where the formation and swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar will take place today.

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitish Kumar's popularity hasn't gone down even after 20 years: Sanjay Jha

    On Nitish Kumar taking oath for the 10th time today, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha said, "Even after 20 years, Nitish Kumar's popularity hasn’t gone down."

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai congratulates Nitish Kumar

    Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai congratulates Nitish Kumar for becoming CM of Bihar for the 10th time, he said, "Congratulations and best wishes to Nitish Kumar. He will take oath as Bihar CM again today. I also congratulate the people of Bihar... 'Vikas Ki Ganga' will continue to flow in Bihar and 'susashan' (good governance) will be established in the state."

     

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    We are here to witness this historic moment: Manoj Tiwari on Nitish Kumar's oath

    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hails Nitish Kumar ahead of him taking oath as Bihar CM for the 10th time, said, "Today, under the leadership of our NDA leader PM Modi, Nitish ji will take oath. Bihar has made it clear that only those who work for the state's development will remain in power. We are here to witness this historic moment."

     

  • 8:37 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang arrives in Patna

    Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang arrives in Patna ahead of Nitish Kumar's swearing-in as Bihar CM. 

  • 8:37 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Doesn't matter which party gets what department: BJP's Dilip Jaiswal on Bihar Cabinet

    Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Nitish Kumar taking oath for the 10th time today, said, "The great people of Bihar have given mandate to NDA, and they have trusted the continuous work being done by Nitish Kumar. PM Modi has also been giving special packages to Bihar to ensure state's development. There is no issue of who will get which department. We have been saying that this is NDA government. It doesn't matter which party gets what department..."

     

  • 8:35 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What did Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao say on NDA govt formation in Bihar?

    On NDA government formation in Bihar, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao said, "... We are constantly in the process of reform in policies and getting good outcomes... It is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi is leaving no stone unturned in demeaning the constitution, institutions and the country. But people understand their agenda."

     

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bihar will become the growth engine of Viksit Bharat: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

    On the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar CM, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "Congratulations to the people of Bihar on the formation of this new government. I am sure that Bihar will become the growth engine of Viksit Bharat in the future..."

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to reach Gandhi Maidan by helicopter from airport

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel from the airport to Gandhi Maidan by helicopter to attend the swearing-in ceremony of JDU chief Nitish Kumar as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th time. Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan are in the final stages.

     

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bihar Ministers receiving calls over govt formation

    Amid hectic political activity in Bihar, several ministers have reportedly begun receiving calls related to the ongoing government formation process. BJP leaders Ramkripal Yadav and Sanjay Tiger are among those who have received such calls.

    (Input: Nitish Chandra) 

     

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Possible ministers from LJP (RV), HAM and RLM

    Possible ministers from LJP (RV), HAM and RLM
    Names Caste Constituency
    Raju Tiwari (LJP-RV) Brahmin Govindganj
    Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM) Dalit-Musahar Bihar Legislative Council
    Snehlata Kushwaha (RLM) Kushwaha Sasaram
  • 7:41 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Possible ministers from JDU

    Possible ministers from Janata Dal United (JDU)
    Names Caste Constituency
    Vijay Kumar Chaudhary Bhumihar Sarairanjan
    Bijendra Prasad Yadav Yadav Supaul
    Shrawan Kumar Kurmi Nalanda
    Ashok Choudhary Dalit-Pasi Bihar Legislative Council
    Ratnesh Sada Dalit-Musahar Sonbarsha
    Sunil Kumar Dalit-Ravidas Bhore
    Shyam Rajak Dalit Phulwari
    Mohd Zama Khan Muslim Chainpur
    Leshi Singh Rajput Dhamdaha
    Damodar Rawat Extremely Backward Jhajha
  • 7:21 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Possible ministers from BJP

    Possible ministers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 

    Names Caste Constituency
    Samrat Choudhary Kushwaha Tarapur
    Vijay Kumar Sinha Bhumihar Lakhisarai
    Mangal Pandey Brahmin Siwan
    Nitish Mishra Brahmin Jhanjharpur
    Renu Devi Extremely Backward Bettiah
    Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu Rajput Chhatapur
    Sanjay Saraogi Vaishya Darbhanga
    Hari Sahni Extremely Backward Bihar Legislative Council
    Nitin Nabin Kayastha Bankipur
    Rajnish Kumar Singh Bhumihar Teghra
  • 7:14 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Who can likely become ministers in his new government?

    The new Bihar Cabinet is expected to include 16 ministers from the BJP and 14 from JD(U), including the party chief. In the outgoing government, the BJP had 15 ministers, JD(U) 12 including CM Nitish Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) had one, and one minister who was an Independent candidate. Sources said consensus has been reached among NDA partners to appoint BJP's Prem Kumar as the Assembly Speaker. The Deputy Speaker's post is likely to go to JD(U). Sources said the new Cabinet will have five to six new faces from the main constituents of the NDA — the BJP and the JD(U). Umesh Singh Kushwaha, JD(U) state chief who won from Mahnar assembly seat, is likely to be inducted in the new Cabinet. While JD(U) is likely set to retain its current ministers, BJP may bring in a few new faces. Smaller allies — LJP(RV) led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, HAM-S led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, and RLM led by Upendra Kushwaha — will also get representation.

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Patna for Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda arrived in Patna on Wednesday night, ahead of the swearing-in of JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar as the chief minister for a record 10th time. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the city's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday. State BJP president Dilp Jaiswal, along with senior party leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, received Shah and Nadda at the city airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states are scheduled to attend the grand ceremony.
     

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Who all will attend the Bihar swearing-in ceremony?

    The ceremony is expected to draw a high-profile gathering of national leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP national president JP Nadda. 

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manik Saha, Pramod Sawant, Bhupendrabhai Patel, Nayab Singh Saini and Mohan Charan Manjhi also to attend today's ceremony in Patna.

    Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several BJP and NDA-ruled states will also join. Confirmed attendees include-

    • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    • Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
    • Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
    • Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
    • Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma
    • Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
    • Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (likely to attend)
  • 6:50 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why is Nitish Kumar's swearing-in significant?

    Nitish Kumar's return is particularly notable because the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA has overcome anti-incumbency for the fifth consecutive time. At 74, Kumar remains one of India’s longest-serving chief ministers and continues to be a central figure in Bihar’s political landscape. The NDA’s dominant win saw the Opposition Mahagathbandhan reduced to just 35 seats, marking one of its weakest showings in recent years.

  • 6:37 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitish Kumar submits resignation as Bihar CM

    Earlier on Wednesday, JDU chief Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation as the head of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. The governor accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed. Kumar was accompanied by Union minister Chirag Paswan, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya when he went to meet the governor. Several union ministers Chirag Paswan, Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', Dharmendra Pradhan, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, UP's Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were also with them.

  • 6:37 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA in Bihar

    Nitish Kumar was chosen leader of the NDA in Bihar during a meeting of newly elected MLAs of the alliance partners here on Wednesday, state minister Shrawon Kumar said. The proposal for the leader of NDA was moved by JD(U)'s Vijay Choudhary and seconded by BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha. MLAs of the LJP(RV), HAM and RLM also seconded the proposal, Shrawon Kumar said. He was also elected leader of the JD (U)'s legislature party by the newly elected MLAs of the party.

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Over 3 lakh people to attend oath ceremony

    Several pandals have also been erected to accommodate VIPs. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, and over three lakh people are anticipated at the event, a senior BJP leader said. The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDA landslide victory in 2025 Bihar Assembly elections

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, winning 202 out of 243 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed closely by the JD(U) with 85. Other NDA allies, LJP(RV), HAM, and RLM, secured 19, 5 and 4 seats respectively.

  • 6:32 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM today

    Janata Dal United (JDU) supremo Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th time today at 11:30 am. Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan are in the final stages, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders expected to attend.

