Live Bihar CM oath ceremony: Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM for record 10th time; PM Modi to attend Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: The new Bihar Cabinet is expected to include 16 ministers from the BJP and 14 from JD(U), including the party chief. In the outgoing government, the BJP had 15 ministers, JD(U) 12, including CM Nitish Kumar, HAM (S) had one, and one minister who was an Independent candidate.

Patna:

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th term today, just days after the NDA swept the assembly elections with a decisive mandate. The oath ceremony will begin at 11:30 am at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several senior NDA leaders are expected to attend the grand event. Multiple pandals have been set up to accommodate VIP guests, while extensive security arrangements have been deployed across the venue. A senior BJP leader said that over three lakh people are likely to gather for the ceremony. The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.