When did Nitish Kumar become CM for the first time? Know all about 9 terms of 'Sushasan Babu' Nitish Kumar political journey: During his second and third terms as Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar established a strong reputation for good governance, focusing heavily on infrastructure development, social welfare programs, and maintaining law and order.

Patna:

Nitish Kumar, a seasoned Indian politician, has served as the Chief Minister of Bihar multiple times, demonstrating resilience and political acumen. His journey in the state's top political role spans over ten terms, marked by shifting alliances and strategic leadership. Kumar's tenure as Bihar's Chief Minister exemplifies his remarkable skill in navigating the state's complex political landscape through strategic shifts between major alliances. His leadership career stands as one of the longest continuous tenures in Bihar’s history, reflecting his enduring popularity and political acumen in maintaining majority support within the state assembly.

Across all his terms, Kumar has consistently prioritised development issues, focusing on improving infrastructure, education, and law and order, which have had substantial positive impacts on Bihar’s governance. Overall, Nitish Kumar’s political journey is marked by effective coalition-building, adaptability to changing political dynamics, and a steadfast commitment to Bihar’s progress, making him one of the most influential figures in the state’s modern political history.

First assumption of office

Nitish Kumar first became the Chief Minister of Bihar on March 3, 2000. Since then, he has been a significant figure in Bihar's political landscape, shaping the state's development trajectory through various coalition governments.

Political alliances and support

Throughout his tenure, Kumar has allied with different political partners, including the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising major parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At other times, he has led the Mahagathbandhan, aligning with parties such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Indian National Congress (INC). These shifting alliances reflect his strategic adaptability in maintaining governance and political stability.

Here is full list of Nitish Kumar's 10 terms as CM:

Term Number Ruling period Party alliance/Political support 1. March 3, 2000 – March 10, 2000 Samata Party in alliance with BJP 2. November 24, 2005 – November 24, 2010 NDA (including BJP) First full term 3. November 26, 2010 – May 17, 2014 NDA (including BJP) Nitish Kumar resigned amidst 2014 Lok Sabha election defeat. 4. February 22, 2015 – November 19, 2015 Mahagathbandhan (JD-U, Congress) Nitish Kumar survived te floor test with the help of Congress and few independents. 5. November 20, 2015 – July 27, 2017 Mahagathbandhan or 'Grand Alliance' (JD-U, RJD, Congress) 6. July 27, 2017 – November 2020 NDA (including BJP) Nitish Kumar returned to NDA after 'Mahagathbandhan' breakup. 7. November 2020 – August 9, 2022 NDA (including BJP) He was re-elected post-assembly elections. 8. August 10, 2022 – January 28, 2024 Mahagathbandhan (JD-U, RJD, Congress) Nitish Kumar rejoined Grand Alliance. 9. January 28, 2024 – November 2025 NDA (including BJP) Nitish Kumar rejoined NDA, sworn in for the ninth time. 10. November 2025 – Incumbent NDA (including BJP, HAM, LJP-RV, JD-U) Current term following 2025 Assembly Elections.

What makes Nitish Kumar's tenure unique?

Political resilience and adaptability

Few leaders in Indian politics have displayed as much flexibility as Nitish. Over ten terms, he has switched between NDA and Mahagathbandhan multiple times. These shifts are not random as they are calculated moves based on the political climate, his party’s strength, and opportunities to lead.

'Sushasan' brand

Especially in his second and third terms, Nitish built a brand of good governance, focusing on infrastructure, social welfare, and rule of law. This reputation has given him credibility among voters, helping sustain his long political career.

Alliance management

His career highlights a masterful management of coalitions. Whether with BJP or RJD or Congress, Nitish often plays the central role, not just as a partner but as a power broker. At times, he has used ideological arguments (For example, in 2013 he broke from NDA citing concerns)

Electoral strategy

Nitish Kumar’s repeated returns after resignations show shrewd strategic planning. He knows when to bow out and when to strike- resigning when a coalition weakens, and re-entering when conditions favour him. His ability to win trust (or at least support) from both OBC and broader voter groups has been essential.

Legacy and record

With ten oaths as Chief Minister, he sets a national record for the most times sworn in as CM. His longevity speaks both to his personal political skill and to the complex coalition politics of Bihar, where no single party dominates fully. Nitish Kumar's journey through ten terms as Chief Minister of Bihar is not just a story of political survival; it is a testament to strategic alliances, adaptability, and governance-focused leadership.

From a brief, fragile first term in 2000 to a historic 10th oath in 2025, he has navigated changing political landscapes, ideological shifts, and electoral battles with remarkable skill. His career reflects both the challenges and the possibilities of coalition politics in a large Indian state.