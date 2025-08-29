Nitish Kumar announces 'Mahila Rojgar Yojana' ahead of Bihar Assembly polls: All you need to know Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched the "Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana", which ensures that one woman in every family will receive financial support to start her own work.

Patna:

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a landmark initiative aimed at empowering women across the state. The new scheme, titled Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, will provide financial support to one woman from every household to start an occupation of her choice. The proposal was approved in the cabinet meeting held today. "Our government has approved a new scheme dedicated to women's employment. Its main objective is to provide financial assistance to one woman in every family so that she can begin her chosen livelihood activity," the Chief Minister said.

Women to receive financial aid for employment

Under this scheme, every household's nominated woman will receive financial assistance of Rs 10,000 as the first installment to begin her work. The process of inviting applications from interested women will begin shortly. The Rural Development Department will oversee the execution, while the Urban Development and Housing Department will provide support wherever required. The assistance amount will be directly transferred into women's bank accounts from September this year. The scheme also provides for an additional grant of up to Rs 2 lakh depending on the need and assessment of women’s ventures, which will be reviewed six months after the initiation of their work. To boost opportunities, special marketplaces will be developed from villages to cities for the sale of women’s products.

Strengthening women, boosting Bihar's economy

Chief Minister Kumar said he firmly believes that this scheme will not only make women stronger but also create better employment opportunities within Bihar. People will no longer be compelled to leave the state in search of jobs, he added.

CM Kumar recalled the government's consistent efforts since 2005 to promote women's empowerment, including several pioneering measures that have enabled women to contribute significantly to Bihar's progress. "With their hard work, women are strengthening both Bihar's development and their families' financial stability. This scheme is another historic step in that mission, and it will have long-lasting positive results," he added.

