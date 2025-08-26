Divyangjan Udyami Yojana: Bihar to offer Rs 5 lakh interest-free loan, subsidy to specially abled people A proposal of the state Social Welfare Department was approved by the cabinet in a meeting chaired by Nitish Kumar. The decision assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

Patna:

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced a new scheme named 'Mukhya Mantri Divyangjan Udyami Yojana’ and said the Bihar government will provide Rs 5 lakh interest-free loan and another Rs 5 lakh subsidy to specially abled persons to promote entrepreneurship among them.

Scheme aims to promote entrepreneurship

Elaborating further on the scheme, Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi told PTI, "The scheme aims to promote entrepreneurship amongst specially abled persons. Under the scheme, Rs 5 lakh will be provided as a subsidy and another Rs 5 lakh as an interest-free loan to them."

"There is already an umbrella scheme called 'Mukhya Mantri Udyami Yojana'. Within the scheme, there are separate categories for minorities, women and others. So, now another separate category will be created for the specially abled persons. The scheme will start this year with 100 people. If we get more applications, we will include them," she said.

'Divya Kala Mela' underway in Patna

The Social Welfare Department wants to promote entrepreneurship among specially abled persons, and a 'Divya Kala Mela' is underway in Patna where they are selling products made by them, she said.

State cabinet approves Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh to specially abled persons

"The state government is working towards the empowerment of the specially abled persons. Recently, the state cabinet approved the grant of Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh to specially abled persons on clearing the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary exams, respectively, so that they can prepare for their mains," she added.

Apart from this, the state government is also planning to come up with new schemes for the specially abled persons, the official added.

