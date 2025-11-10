NDA has left Bihar at the very bottom: Tejashwi Yadav's sharp attack ahead of second phase Bihar Assembly elections: Tejashwi Yadav said after November 14, Bihar will become the number one state in the country with food-based units, proper systems for education, medicine, employment and irrigation, super-speciality hospitals, educational cities and IT hubs.

Patna:

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday addressed a press conference just a day ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections and said the NDA has left Bihar at the very bottom stage and added that Union Ministers are threatening polls officials ahead of second phase of Bihar elections.

During the press conference, he said after 14 November, Bihar will become the number one state in the country, with food-based units, proper systems for education, medicine, employment and irrigation, super-speciality hospitals, educational cities and IT hubs. “No Bihari will need to go to another city," he added.

A mood of change is visible in Bihar: Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav said that this time a mood of change is visible in Bihar as the state has been suffering in every way. He added that the people of Bihar this time are bringing a government that provides jobs and the people of Bihar are going to make history.

Election Commission is dead, alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav said the first phase of the elections was on November 6 and today is November 10. “Even after 4 days, the data has not been made public... Earlier, they used to tell on the same day manually. Why is the data being concealed? The voting is on November 11 and the counting is on November 14. But you won't know for more than 4 days how many votes were cast... BJP will carry on with its sins and the Election Commission will keep covering... The Election Commission is dead and has become a tool..."

Tejashwi seeks clarification from EC on voter turnout

On Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav sought clarification from the Election Commission on why it has not yet published the female and male voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election.

"It's been almost three days since the first phase of the elections. Yet, even after three days, the Election Commission has yet to disclose the female and male voter turnout," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

"Why are these figures being hidden? VVPAT slips were found scattered on the streets. CCTV cameras are being shut down. The Election Commission should clarify why this is not being disclosed," he added.

On Thursday, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully with a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history in assembly polls. The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts, and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls. The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

