Tejashwi Yadav turns 36, celebrates birthday amid Bihar election campaign Speaking to the media, Tejashwi emphasised that Bihar was voting for change, criticizing the current government for ignoring issues like education, employment, health, and the 65% reservation.

Patna:

As the Bihar election campaign enters its final phase, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 36th birthday with his on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Patna. The celebration took place at the residence of his parents—former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi—where his sister Rohini Acharya was also present. RJD workers gathered outside the party office and his residence, celebrating the occasion with sweets, songs, and slogans in support of their leader.

Posters declare Tejashwi as 'CM of Bihar'

Outside the RJD state headquarters in Patna, enthusiastic party workers put up posters wishing Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday. Several posters referred to him as the “CM of Bihar”, reflecting the party’s confidence ahead of the crucial polling phase. Supporters distributed sweets and chanted slogans, expressing hope that Tejashwi would soon lead the state.

Birthday celebrations on the campaign trail

Even while campaigning, the RJD leader’s birthday became a public affair. During a rally in Dinara, Tejashwi Yadav was presented with a silver crown by supporters and celebrated on stage by cutting a cake. The crowd cheered as he thanked them for their blessings and reaffirmed his commitment to development and social justice in Bihar.

Tejashwi's message: Bihar voting for change

Speaking to reporters on the final day of election campaigning, Tejashwi Yadav said the political environment in Bihar was clearly in favor of change. He claimed the people of the state had already shown their support for the Mahagathbandhan in the first phase of voting and would continue to do so on November 11.

“The people of Bihar are voting for change. The Prime Minister and his ministers are avoiding real issues like education, employment, and health,” Tejashwi said. “They talk about factories in Gujarat but not about what they have done for Bihar. The 65% reservation meant for the people has been ignored under this government.”

Tej Pratap Yadav extends Wishes, mentions security concerns

Tejashwi’s brother and Janshakti Janta Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav also extended birthday greetings, wishing him a bright political future. Speaking in Patna, Tej Pratap revealed that his security had been increased due to threats to his life. “There are many enemies, but I wish Tejashwi success and blessings on his birthday,” he said.

Leaders and allies join in birthday wishes

Several political leaders and supporters took to social media to wish Tejashwi Yadav. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling Tejashwi the “people’s leader and Bihar’s future Chief Minister,” while RJD leader Rakesh Roshan described him as the “symbol of youth aspirations and hope for change in Bihar.”

Supporters celebrate at Rabri Devi's residence

Hundreds of RJD workers gathered at Rabri Devi’s residence to celebrate the occasion. They offered sweets, danced, and distributed laddoos while chanting slogans in support of Tejashwi. Many expressed their desire to see him lead Bihar toward progress, calling him the face of youth, jobs, and social justice.