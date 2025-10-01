Narpatganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Narpatganj Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, the seat was won by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jai Prakash Yadav who defeated Anil Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 28610 votes.

The Narpatganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 46 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Narpatganj Assembly constituency comes under Araria district of Bihar. In the 2020 assembly elections, the seat was won by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jai Prakash Yadav who defeated Anil Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 28610 votes.

The Narpatganj Assembly constituency is part of the Araria Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh won the Araria parliamentary seat by defeating Shahnawaz of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 20094 votes.

Narpatganj Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Narpatganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 328546 voters in the Narpatganj constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 173101 were male and 155429 were female voters. Only 16 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 579 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Narpatganj in 2020 was 326 (304 men and 22 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Narpatganj constituency was 281739. Out of this, 150668 voters were male, 131062 were female. Only 9 voters were there in the third gender category. There were 800 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Narpatganj in 2015 was 117 (84 men and 33 women).

Narpatganj Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Narpatganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Narpatganj Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Narpatganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Narpatganj Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Jai Prakash Yadav won the seat with a margin of 28610 votes (15.03%). He polled 98397 votes with a vote share of 49.06%. He defeated RJD candidate Anil Kumar Yadav, who got 69787 votes (34.79%). AIMIM candidate Hadis stood third with 5495 votes (2.74%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Anil Kumar Yadav won the seat with margin of 25951 votes (15.16%). BJP candidate Janardan Yadav got 64299 votes (36.57%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Jai Prakash Yadav (BJP)

2015: Anil Kumar Yadav (RJD)

2010: Devanti Yadav (BJP)

Oct 2005: Janardan (BJP)

Feb 2005: Anil (RJD)

2000: Janardan Yadav (BJP)

1995: Dayanand Yadav (JD)

1990: Dayanand Yadav (JD)

1985: Indra Nand Yadav (INC)

1980: Janardan Yadav (BJP)

1977: Janardan Yadav (JNP)

1972: Satya Narayan Yadav (INC)

Narpatganj Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Narpatganj Assembly constituency was 200574 or 61.05 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 175843 or 62.41per cent.