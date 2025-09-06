Morwa Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Morwa Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Ranvijay Sahu defeated JD-U leader Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad with a margin of 10,550 votes.

Patna:

The Morwa Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency number of Morwa seat is 135, according to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008. It is a part of the Samastipur district in Bihar and comes under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

This is a general seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST). In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ranvijay Sahu defeated Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad with a margin of 10,550 votes.

Morwa Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

According to the ECI, the total voters in Morwa were 1,60,735 in the 2020 Bihar elections. Out of this, 79,090 were male, 81,339 female and two third gender. In the 2015 Bihar elections, there were 1,38,539 voters - 68,091 male, 70,428 female and one third gender - Morwa.

Morwa Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Morwa constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Morwa Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Morwa Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Morwa Assembly Constituency Past Winners

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Ranvijay Sahu received 59,554 (37.06 per cent) votes to win this seat. He defeated JD-U leader Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad, who received 48,883 (30.42 per cent) votes. At third place, LJP leader Abhay Kumar Jay Krishn Ray received 23,884 (14.86 per cent) votes.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, JD-U leader Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad received 59,206 (42.74 per cent) votes to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Ray, who bagged 40,390 (29.16 per cent) votes. At third place, SHS leader Anil Kumar received 9,380 (6.77 per cent) votes.

2020: Ranvijay Sahu (RJD)

2015: Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad (JD-U)

2010: Baidhnath Sahani (JD-U)

Morwa Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Morwa Assembly constituency was 1,60,716 or 59.42 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,38,520 or 57.97 per cent.