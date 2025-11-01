Mokama murder case: Election Commission removes three officials and orders action, report due by tomorrow The Election Commission has set a strict deadline, requesting the report by 12:00 PM tomorrow to ensure prompt adherence to its orders.

Patna:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken stringent measures against officials ahead of the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, particularly concerning the 178-Mokama Assembly Constituency (AC). The action comes in response to administrative concerns and aims to ensure free and fair elections.

As per an official communication issued on 1st November 2025, the ECI has approved the transfer and posting of three key officers:

Shri Chandan Kumar (BAS), Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Barh, and Returning Officer of 178-Mokama AC, has been replaced by Shri Ashish Kumar, IAS, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Patna Municipal Corporation.

Shri Rakesh Kumar, SDPO Barh-1, has been replaced by Shri Anand Kumar Singh, Dy. Superintendent of Police, CID Patna.

Shri Abhishek Singh, SDPO Barh-2, has been replaced by Shri Ayush Shrivastava, Dy. Superintendent of Police, Anti-Terrorist Squad, Patna.

Additionally, the ECI has directed that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against these three officers and ordered the immediate suspension of Shri Abhishek Singh.

The Commission has also ordered the transfer of Shri Vikram Sihag, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna, and requested the state administration to propose a replacement urgently.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar has been asked to submit a compliance report by 12:00 PM on 2nd November 2025. These measures underline the ECI’s focus on maintaining the integrity and transparency of the electoral process in Bihar.

Suspension of SHOs after murder of Jan Suraaj supporter

Earlier, two station house officers (SHOs) were suspended in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav in Mokama. The Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Patna confirmed that Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan were suspended following the incident on 30th October, when firing broke out during election campaigning. A post-mortem report confirmed that Dular Chand Yadav died due to cardiorespiratory failure.

Political repercussions and outrage

The incident sparked widespread condemnation. RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav criticised the violence, stating that such acts have no place in a democracy and questioned the administration and Election Commission on preventive actions.

Mokama: A high-stakes constituency

Mokama is notorious as a stronghold of influential “strongmen” or bahubalis, including Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh, and Surajbhan Singh. The 2025 elections in Mokama are shaping up as a high-voltage contest: Janata Dal (United) has fielded Anant Singh, while Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP Surajbhan Singh. Both candidates belong to the Bhumihaar community, setting up a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile constituencies.

Election schedule and voting

Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on 6th and 11th November, while bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will also be conducted on 11th November. Results for both elections will be declared on 14th November 2025.