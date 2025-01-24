Mokama firing incident: Gangster Sonu Singh and ex-MLA Anant Singh's supporter arrested in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI/PEXEL Mokama firing incident update.

Days after the firing incident took place in Bihar's Mokama, the police arrested two individuals named Sonu Singh and Roshan on Friday. This comes after former Bihar MLA Anant Singh escaped unhurt following an exchange of fire between two groups on January 22. As per the information, Sonu is the gangster of the 'Sonu-Monu gang', while Roshan is said to be a supporter of Anant Singh.

The firing incident had taken place in Mokama's Naurang Jalalpur village. Locals claim that the firing occurred at the house of Mukesh Singh. The dispute arose when Mukesh Singh’s house lock was opened, leading to heavy gunfire between Anant Singh's supporters and gangsters Sonu and Monu. Three FIRs have been lodged against both groups at Panchmahla police station.

Earlier on Thursday, a special police team arrived at the residence of Sonu and Monu in Jamalpur village, Mokama, to inspect their house and further investigate the firing incident involving former MLA Anant Kumar Singh and his supporters. The firing reportedly occurred between two gangs in the Mokama area under the Pachmala Police Station limits on Wednesday evening. Former MLA Anant Singh alleged that Sonu and Monu were involved in the incident, labelling them as "kidnappers and thieves."

Anant Singh on firing incident

Commenting on the incident, Singh told reporters that a group of poor people from Nauranga village met him and alleged that they were thrown out of their houses by some influential people, who also locked their residences. "I went to the village in the evening and asked my supporters to open the locks. I also asked my people to call those who had forcibly locked the houses of poor people. When my men reached the home of Sonu-Monu (villagers), they were attacked. Supporters of Sonu-Monu started firing….and my men also retaliated," Singh said.

What did the police say?

According to the initial police investigation, the clash reportedly stemmed from a dispute over property and a loan amount. The situation escalated when Sonu and Monu allegedly seized a house belonging to Mahesh Singh. In support of Mukesh Singh, former MLA Anant Singh reached the location, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two parties, said police. Meanwhile, family members of Sonu and Monu claim the incident was a targeted attack and have urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Police recover empty bullet shells from suspects' house, day after firing incident involving ex-MLA