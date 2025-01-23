Bihar: Police recover empty bullet shells from suspects' house, day after firing incident involving ex-MLA

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Police recover empty bullet shells in Patna.

A day after the firing incident in Bihar’s Patna which involved an exchange between two groups and also involved former MLA Anant Kumar Singh, a special team of Police arrived at the residence of Sonu and Monu in Jamalpur village to inspect the house and probe into the shooting case. Sonu and Monu were earlier identified as suspects in the case, however, the duo has denied the allegations and called it a ‘political conspiracy’.

The police recovered some empty bullet shells from the premises of Sonu’s residence. "Conflicting versions are coming from the area. We are investigating. A section of villagers claimed that initially some shots were fired, on the instructions of the former MLA, by his supporters. Some people claimed that there was an exchange of fire between the two groups. No one, including the former MLA, has been injured in the incident,” Barh Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rakesh Kumar had said.

What did Sonu’s parents say on the matter

Calling it an unfortunate incident, Sonu Kumar’s father said that the MLA had resorted to aerial firing and that his wife and their grandson had somehow escaped the situation. “He (Anant Kumar Singh) was asking his men to continue firing. Administration helped us otherwise there would have been a massacre here...From what we have heard, 60-70 people had come here,” Pramod Singh said.

"We urge you to find out the truth. We had good relations but only he can tell what malice he has in his heart. The cases against me and my son are all a gift from him," he added.

Meanwhile, Urmila Sinha, Sonu and Monu’s mother said, “They told us that the (former) MLA has come here. I went there to see him. I also had a child with me. Everyone started running away (after the firing incident). I too came back. The (former) MLA himself got down from the vehicle and fired bullets.”

“Action should be taken. What if my grandson would have lost his life? They had come to kill my sons. But my sons weren't here. He had asked for my sons to come out. He also hurled abuses,” she said.

Sonu Kumar speaks on the firing incident

Sonu Kumar said that the former MLA along with his people came on Wednesday while he was working at his farm.

“When I returned, I saw him hurling abuses here and firing. People surrounded him from all directions, so after that he left. He is a mentally unstable man. He fired from his vehicle itself. This is a fight for Chair (position). I had already filed a complaint against him at Barahiya PS. He is levelling false allegations against me. This is a political conspiracy."