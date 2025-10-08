Manjhi signals desire through Mahabharat-linked poem amid seat-sharing talks: 'De do kewal 15...' Earlier, Chirag Paswan dropped a cryptic message amid logjam over seat sharing. While remembering his father Ram Vilas Paswan on his death anniversary, Chirag said the latter told him to learn to fight at every step.

Patna:

Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi shared a cryptic post ahead of seat-sharing talks between NDA partners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Polls. Manjhi shared a portion of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s Rashmirathi, in which Pandavas have been portrayed urging 5 villages from Kaurava, keeping the rest of the kingdom.

However, in a subtle yet pointed twist, Manjhi modified the reference to demand '15 gram' (15 villages), hinting at his desire for 15 seats in the alliance's seat-sharing arrangement.

Chirag Paswan's cryptic post on father's death anniversary

Earlier, Chirag Paswan dropped a cryptic message amid the logjam over seat sharing. While remembering his father Ram Vilas Paswan on his death anniversary, Chirag said the latter told him to learn to fight at every step.

"Papa always used to say, do not commit a crime, do not endure a crime. If you want to live, learn to die, Learn to fight at every step," the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief said in a post on X, written in Hindi.

Pradhan meets Chirag Paswan

NDA allies have been holding ardent meetings to make a seat-sharing pact. Bihar polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday held talks with Chirag Paswan over the issue. Pradhan was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, who is the party's organisational in-charge for Bihar, and Mangal Pandey, a minister in the state government.

EC announces Bihar Election schedule

The Election Commission had on Monday announced the schedule of the assembly election in Bihar. Polling will be held on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes on November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had said.

Neither the NDA nor the opposition grand alliance has so far announced seat-sharing arrangements with their allies.

