Maner Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Jitendra Yadav Vs Bhai Virendra | Who will win? Lok Janshakti Party's (Ram Vilas) Jitendra Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Bhai Virendra and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Sandip Kumar Singh alias Gopal Sandeep Singh are the main candidates in the Maner constituency of Bihar.

The counting of votes for the Maner constituency will begin at 8 am, along with the other 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Maner Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 187 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Maner Assembly constituency comes under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Maner

Main Parties and Candidates in Maner

Lok Janshakti Party's (Ram Vilas) Jitendra Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Bhai Virendra and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Sandip Kumar Singh alias Gopal Sandeep Singh are the main candidates in the Maner constituency of Bihar. The LJP-RV is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD has a pact with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Maner in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bhai Virendra won the Maner seat with a margin of 32,917 votes (16.65%). He polled 94,223 votes with a vote share of 47.44%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nikhil Anand, who got 61,306 votes (30.86%). Independent candidate Shrikant Nirala stood third with 14,615 votes (7.36%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bhai Virendra won the Maner seat with a margin of 22,828 votes (13.10%). He polled 89,773 votes with a vote share of 50.05%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shrikant Nirala got 66,945 votes (37.33%) and was the runner-up. None of the Above (NOTA) stood third with 5,122 votes (2.86%).

