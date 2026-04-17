Man arrested for giving death threat to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary

Patna:

A man has been arrested for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, police said.

According to officials, the accused called the Chief Minister’s residence and threatened to kill him. He has been identified as Shekhar Yadav, 32, a native of Banka district in Bihar.

During the investigation, his location was traced to Sanand in Gujarat. Acting on this information, Gujarat and Bihar Police conducted a joint operation and arrested him. Yadav, who works as a labourer in Gujarat, was subsequently handed over to the Bihar Police.

He will be brought to Bihar, where further questioning will be carried out as part of the ongoing probe.