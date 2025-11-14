Maithili Thakur sings 'badhai geet' as she inches towards victory in Alinagar A total of 12 candidates are in the fray, but the momentum is clearly favouring Maithili as the NDA moves towards a sweeping victory across the state.

As the results of the Bihar Assembly elections unfold on November 14, singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur continues to maintain a strong lead from the Alinagar Assembly seat. The BJP fielded her as its candidate in this high-profile contest, and early trends show her consistently ahead of Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Binod Mishra, who stands second, while Jan Suraaj Party’s Biplav Kumar is in third place.

‘No doubt in my mind from day one’

Reacting to her strong lead, Maithili Thakur said she always felt confident about the people’s support. Calling her political journey “unexpected but deeply fulfilling,” she shared that entering politics at just 25 brought challenges, as many advised her against it.

“People tried to remind me that I am only 25, but I will prove myself in the coming years. This is a big challenge for me,” she said. Maithili added that voters have embraced her “like a daughter,” and she has never tried to connect with them as a typical politician but as one of their own.

‘Music will always stay with me’

Maithili emphasised that while she is stepping into public service, her music will continue to be an integral part of her life. “Many people resign from their professions to join politics, but I am fortunate that I will never have to resign from music. It will always grow with me,” she said while speaking to India TV.

She described politics as a new form of service one that involves understanding people’s lives and shaping her work around their needs, she said. She expressed determination to set an example in her constituency through responsible representation.

Maithili sings a ‘badhai geet’

In a heartwarming moment amid the election buzz, Maithili Thakur sang the traditional “Badhaiya Baaje Aangne Mein” as supporters celebrated her growing lead.