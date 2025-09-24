Jagdishpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Jagdishpur Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ram Vishun Singh won the Jagdishpur seat with a margin of 22,107 votes (13.20%).

Patna:

The Jagdishpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 197 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Jagdishpur Assembly constituency comes under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ram Vishun Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Shri Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha with a margin of 22,107 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Sudama Prasad won from the Arrah Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,808 votes by defeating Raj Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Jagdishpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Jagdishpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhojpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,08,746 voters in the Jagdishpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,66,372 were male and 1,42,365 were female voters. Nine voters belonged to the third gender. 2,403 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jagdishpur in 2020 was 2,300 (2,233 men and 67 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Jagdishpur constituency was 2,85,267. Out of this, 1,55,395 voters were male, 1,29,854 were female, and 18 belonged to a third gender. There were 98 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jagdishpur in 2015 was 688 (430 men and 258 women).

Jagdishpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Jagdishpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jagdishpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Jagdishpur along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jagdishpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Jagdishpur.

Jagdishpur Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ram Vishun Singh won the Jagdishpur seat with a margin of 22,107 votes (13.20%). He polled 66,632 votes with a vote share of 39.68%. He defeated Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Shri Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, who got 44,525 votes (26.51%). Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Shushum Lata stood third with 29,362 votes (17.48%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ram Vishun Singh won the Jagdishpur seat with a margin of 10,195 votes (7.15%). He polled 49,020 votes with a vote share of 33.82%. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) candidate Rakesh Raushan got 38,825 votes (26.79%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Chandradip Singh stood third with 18,154 votes (12.53%).

Jagdishpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Ram Vishun Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Ram Vishun Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Dinesh Kumar Singh Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

October, 2005: Shri Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Shri Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (Janata Dal United)

2000: Shri Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (Samata Party)

1995: Hari Narain Singh (Janata Dal)

1990: Shri Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (Indian Peoples Front)

1985: Hari Narain Singh (Lok Dal)

1980: Bir Bahadur Singh (Independent)

1977: Satya Narain Singh (Independent)

Jagdishpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Jagdishpur Assembly constituency was 1,68,283 or 54.51 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,44,930 or 50.81 per cent.