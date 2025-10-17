India TV Chunav Manch: The biggest political conclave on Bihar elections 2025 | Watch LIVE India TV Chunav Manch 2025: With assembly elections just a few weeks away, Bihar political bigwigs are converging on India TV's Chunav Manch to speak on all things related to the high-stakes election, which is seeing a contest between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan.

Patna:

Ahead of the Bihar elections, a gathering of political leaders is taking place in Patna as India TV brings its Chunav Manch 2025. The first guest on the platform was Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, who spoke on NDA's poll prospects, strategy and who will lead the Bihar government as the chief minister if the alliance comes to power.

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal

Jaiswal cleared the air over the NDA's chief ministerial face after Amit Shah said that the Bihar elections will be contested under Nitish Kumar's leadership, but the chief minister will be decided after the results. Jaiswal echoed the home minister, adding the alliance will continue to work under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

He added that it is an achievement for the NDA that there is no anti-incumbency against it in Bihar for the past 20 years. He also criticised the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, saying the opposition has no issues to raise as development is continously taking place in Bihar.

Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari, another Bihari face of the party, took the stage next to delve into the chief ministerial face of their alliance. He said it is only the Legislative Party that elects the chief minister, and this decision lies with the MLAs. He also took on the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan, claiming the alliance wants to eradicate Sanatan Dharma from the country.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU) are contesting on 101 seats each as part of the NDA's seat-sharing deal. The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will be held on November 14.

Deadline for nominations in Bihar today

Bihar’s elections are being held in two phases, with the first phase scheduled for November 6 and the second for November 11. The NDA has fielded candidates for all seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has yet to finalise seat-sharing arrangements. Friday, October 17 is the last day for filing nominations for the first phase.

The BJP-JDU alliance is contesting 101 seats each, while Chirag Paswan’s party is contesting 29 seats. Parties led by Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha are contesting six seats each. Within the Mahagathbandhan, it is still unclear how many seats Congress and RJD will contest.

