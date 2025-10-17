Chunav Manch: Tejashwi Yadav or Nitish Kumar – who will become next Bihar CM? Panellists debate India TV Chunav Manch: RJD Spokesperson Priyanka Bharti said the voters of Bihar will chose Tejsshwi Yadav as the chief minister in this election and added that he will not only be the chief minister but will be the change maker in the state.

A panel of political heavyweights debated on who will form the government in Bihar and expressed their opinion during India TV Chunav Manch on Friday. The panel who spoke during the panel include Zafar Islam, Spokesperson of the BJP, Dr Anupriya, Spokesperson of the JDU, Priyanka Bharti, Spokesperson of the RJD and Vivek Kumar, Spokesperson of the Jansuraj.

NDA will form the government in Bihar: Zafar Islam

Addressing the panel of discussions, BJP Spokesperson Zafar Islam exuded confidence and said the NDA will form the government in Bihar this time and added that everything is going well within the party.

Tejashwi Yadav a change maker, says Priyanka Bharti

RJD Spokesperson Priyanka Bharti said the voters of Bihar will chose Tejsshwi Yadav as the chief minister in this election. She said Tejashwi will not only be the chief minister but will be the change maker in the state.

She further added that there no need of any proof but the whole state will support Tejashwi and he will definitely become the CM of the state.

She added that the employment opportunities will come in the state if Tejashwi Yadav will become the chief minister of the state.

Vivek Kumar on why Jan Suraaj will make a difference

Vivek Kumar, Spokesperson of the Jan Suraaj, said Bihar's development has not happened based on the fight between NDA and Mahagathbandhan. He said there is enthusiasm among the people with the formation of Jan Suraj party in the state.

Vivek Kumar added that both the JDU and RJD have made many promises to transform Bihar like Scotland but nothing has happened in last 40 years but the formation of Jan Suraaj has given new hope in the voters of the state and the party will receive majority of votes this time.

Will Nitish KUmar return as CM? Dr Anupriya says this

Dr Anupriya, Spokesperson of the JDU stated that Nitish Kumar will form the government in the state as the wave of support of voters is there in his favour. She said the state has developed under his leadership in the state.

Bihar Assembly election: Full schedule

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, polling for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly, would be held in two phases and the counting of votes will take place on November 14. While the first phase would be held on November 6, the second phase will take place on November 11.

