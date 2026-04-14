How rich is Samrat Choudhary? A look at new Bihar CM's net worth, gold and car collection

Patna:

Samrat Choudhary, currently Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, is set to take oath as the state's new Chief Minister on Wednesday after being elected leader of the NDA legislative party on Tuesday. The development follows the resignation of Nitish Kumar, marking a significant political shift in the state. Choudhary is scheduled to be sworn in on April 15.

Amid this transition, we present here details regarding the assets owned by Samrat Choudhary. This information was disclosed by the BJP leader in an affidavit filed during the 2025 Assembly elections.

Movable assets of Samrat Choudhary

According to the affidavit filed during the 2025 Assembly elections, Samrat held Rs 135,000 in cash. His various bank accounts held balances of Rs 1,018,438 and Rs 309,688, respectively. He has deposited sums of Rs 418,030, Rs 523,092, and Rs 2,242,547 across various investment schemes. Furthermore, he has invested Rs 807,420 in LIC, Rs 1,028,502 in PPF, and Rs 150,000 in SBI Life.

Among his assets, Choudhary owns a 2023 model Bolero Neo, valued at around Rs 7 lakh in the affidavit. He also declared possession of 200 grams of gold, valued at Rs 20 lakh at the time, though its market value has since increased.

Further, he listed an NP Bore rifle worth Rs 4 lakh and a revolver gifted by his father valued at Rs 2 lakh. Overall, his total movable assets were declared at Rs 99.32 lakh in the 2025 affidavit.

Immovable property of Samrat Choudhary

Samrat owns immovable property with a market value of Rs 82,820,000. This includes both agricultural and non-agricultural land. Samrat does not have any outstanding loans or liabilities.

Based on the 2025 affidavit, Samrat's total assets are as follows:

Movable assets: Rs 9,932,738

Immovable assets: Rs 82,820,000

Note: As the current year is 2026, his assets may have increased over the past year, and the current status of his assets may have changed.

https://getapi.indiatvnews.com/doc/samrat-chaudhary-affidavit-1776171111...

Also Read: Bihar: Nishant Kumar not to take Deputy CM post for six months, Bijendra Yadav likely to take charge

Also Read: Samrat Choudhary to be next Bihar CM: All you need to know about BJP's first chief minister of state