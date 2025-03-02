Ganga water unfit for bathing at several places in Bihar: Economic Survey High value of “bacteriological population” is present in the Ganga river mainly due to the discharge of sewage/domestic waste water from cities located on the banks of Ganga and her tributaries.

Bihar Economic Survey tabled in the state assembly indicates the presence of high value “bacteriological population”, making the water unfit for bathing in several parts of the state. The survey cited the quality test results shared by the BSPCB. The Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) monitored the quality of Ganga river water at 34 locations in the state on a fortnightly basis.

Important towns located on the banks of the river include Buxar, Chapra (Saran), Dighwara, Sonepur, Maner, Danapur, Patna, Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Mokama, Begusarai, Khagaria, Lakhisarai, Manihari, Munger, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon.

Ganga water report shared via ES

The Economic Survey recently tabled in the state assembly states, “The water quality of Ganga indicates the presence of a higher value of bacteriological population (total coliform and faecal coliform).

This is mainly due to the discharge of sewage/domestic waste water from cities located on the banks of Ganga and her tributaries.”

The report further stated that the water is fit for aquatic life, irrigation, wildlife propagation, and fisheries. “The other parameters… pH (acidity or basicity), dissolved oxygen and bio-chemical oxygen demand (BOD) have been observed within the prescribed limit in the river and her tributaries in Bihar, indicating that water is fit for aquatic life, wildlife propagation, fisheries and irrigation,” it said.

High value of “bacteriological population” is present in the Ganga river mainly due to the discharge of sewage/domestic waste water from cities located on the banks of Ganga and her tributaries.

BSPCB chairman reacts to the report

Reacting to the report, D K Shukla, Chairman of the BSPCB, told PTI that the presence of a higher value of bacteriological population in the Ganga river is a matter of concern.

“Faecal coliform bacteria are found in excreta that contaminates water through untreated sewage. The higher the level, the higher is the presence of disease-causing pathogens in water. According to the CPCB standards, the permissible limit of faecal coliform is 2,500 MPN/100 ml,” Shukla said.

At most places, the presence of total coliform and faecal coliform in the Ganga is much higher, indicating it is not fit for bathing, he said. He further said that BSPCB has directed the authorities concerned to ensure that construction work on certain sewage treatment plants (STP) in the state is completed at the earliest.

(PTI inputs)