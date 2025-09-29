Dumraon Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Dumraon Assembly Election 2025: In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Dadan Yadav won the Dumraon seat with a margin of 30,339 votes (18.33%).

The Dumraon Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 201 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Dumraon Assembly constituency comes under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ajit Kumar Singh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation won the seat by defeating Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Anjum Ara with a margin of 24,415 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sudhakar Singh won from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 30,091 votes by defeating Mithilesh Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dumraon Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Dumraon Assembly constituency is a part of the Buxar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,18,276 voters in the Dumraon constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,69,548 were male and 1,48,721 were female voters. Seven voters belonged to the third gender. 2,132 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dumraon in 2020 was 2,300 (2,218 men and 82 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Dumraon constituency was 2,95,508. Out of this, 1,59,372 voters were male, 1,36,128 were female, and eight belonged to a third gender. There were 93 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dumraon in 2015 was 1,907 (1,459 men and 448 women).

Dumraon Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Dumraon constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Dumraon Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Dumraon along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Dumraon Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Dumraon.

Dumraon Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation candidate Ajit Kumar Singh won the Dumraon seat with a margin of 24,415 votes (14.08%). He polled 71,320 votes with a vote share of 40.76%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Anjum Ara, who got 46,905 votes (26.81%). Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) candidate Arvind Pratap Shahi stood third with 11,517 votes (6.58%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Dadan Yadav won the Dumraon seat with a margin of 30,339 votes (18.33%). He polled 81,081 votes with a vote share of 47.90%. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) candidate Ram Bihari Singh got 50,742 votes (29.98%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Srikant Singh stood third with 14,656 votes (8.66%).

Dumraon Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Ajit Kumar Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2015: Dadan Singh Yadav (Janata Dal United)

2010: Dr Daud Ali (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Dadan Singh Yadav (Akhil Jan Vikas Dal)

February, 2005: Dadan Singh Yadav (Samajwadi Party)

2000: Dadan Singh Yadav (Independent)

1995: Basant Singh (Janata Dal)

1990: Basant Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Basant Singh (Congress)

1980: Raja Ram Arya (Congress)

1977: Ramashray Singh (Communist Party of India)

Dumraon Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Dumraon Assembly constituency was 1,75,209 or 55.05 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,69,257 or 57.28 per cent.