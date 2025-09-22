Dinara Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Dinara Assembly Election 2025: In 2010, JD(U) candidate Jai Kumar Singh registered his victory from the seat.

Patna:

The Dinara Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 210 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Dinara Assembly constituency comes under Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Vijay Mandal of the RJD won the seat by defeating LJP candidate Rajendra Singh with a margin of 8,228 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD candidate Sudhakar Singh won from the Dinara Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 30,091 by defeating Mithlesh Tiwari of the BJP. In 2015, JD(U) candidate Jai Kumar Singh registered a win in the Dinara constituency. In 2010, JD(U) candidate Jai Kumar Singh registered his victory from the seat.

Dinara Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Dinara Assembly constituency is part of the Rohtas district.

As per data from the Election Commission there were 1,70,459 voters in the Dinara constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 93,492 voters were male and 75,526 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,441 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dinara in 2020 was 1167( 1117 were men and 50 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Dinara constituency was 1,50,592, out of this, 81,665 voters were male and 68,153 were female. There were 774 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sasaram in 2015 was 683 (437 were male and 246 were women).

Dinara Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Dinara constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Dinara Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Dinara Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Dinara Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Vijay Kumar Mandal won the seat with a margin of 8,228 (4.87%). He polled 59,541 votes with a vote share of 34.97%. Mandal defeated LJP candidate Rajendra Singh, who got 51,313 votes (30.13%). JD(U) candidate Jai Kumar Singh stood third with 27,252 (16.0%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD (U) candidate Jai Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 2691(1.80%). He polled 64,699 votes with a vote share of 42.98%. BJP candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh got 62,008 votes (41.19%) and was the runner-up. SS candidate Binod Kumar Choubey stood third with 4,265 votes (2.83%).

Dinara Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Vijay Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Jai Kumar Singh (Janata Dal (United)

2010: Jai Kumar Singh (Janata Dal (United)

2005: Ramdhani Singh (Janata Dal (United)

2005: Sita Sundari Devi (Bahujan Samaj Party)

2000: Ramdhani Singh (Janata Dal (United)

1995: Ramdhani Singh (Janata Dal)

1990: Ramdhani Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Lakshman Rai (Congress)

1980: Lakshman Rai (Congress)

1977: Sheopujan Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Ram Narain Sah (Congress)

Dinara Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,70,280 or 56.46% in the Dinara Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,50,539 or 55.2%.