Did Rohini Acharya not donate a kidney to Lalu Yadav? Daughter responds to rumours with strong statement Rohini further asserted that those making baseless accusations against her should possess the courage to publicly apologise—not only to her but also to every mother, sister, and daughter of the nation. They must pledge never to spread defamatory or false statements against women again.

Patna:

Rohini Acharya, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has openly challenged all her detractors and those supporting defamatory claims about her. In a recent Facebook post, she boldly declared that if anyone can prove that she ever demanded anything for herself or others in exchange for donating her kidney to her revered father, she would voluntarily withdraw from political and public life.

Demand for an apology from false accusers

Acharya further stated that those who accuse her without evidence should have the courage to publicly apologise to her and, by extension, to every mother, sister, and daughter of the nation. They must vow never to spread defamatory or false allegations against women again.

Kidney donation and political speculations

Rohini donated a kidney to her father Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2022, an act widely viewed as a profound personal sacrifice. However, this noble gesture has become a source of political controversy and malicious rumours within political circles, leading to increased scrutiny and online trolling.

Rohini denies political ambitions amid rumours of family feud

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, has publicly refuted baseless rumours about her political ambitions. In a post on X, she stated she has never sought a Rajya Sabha seat, an assembly ticket, or backed any political aspirant. She emphasized that her self-respect, dedication to her parents, and family honour are paramount.

(Image Source : ROHINI ACHARYA'S SOCIAL MEDIA POST. ) Rohini Acharya's Facebook post.

No rivalry within the family

Acharya clarified that she holds no rivalry with any family member and has no interest in obtaining any position in the party or future government. She accused trolls, paid media, and those with malicious intent of spreading false propaganda to capture the party

Speculations and social media stir

Her statement comes after a series of cryptic tweets that fueled speculations about her dissatisfaction with the influence of her younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav. Reports also indicated that she unfollowed her father and brother on social media, although both continue to follow her.

Support from Tej Pratap Yadav

Despite internal family tensions, Tej Pratap Yadav expressed support for Acharya, acknowledging her sacrifice of donating a kidney to their father and affirming her anguish is justified. He noted their familial bond and the importance of her role as an elder sister.

Rohini Acharya’s firm rebuttal seeks to distance herself from political rivalry while asserting her commitment as a family member, amidst the ongoing power dynamics in the RJD ahead of Bihar elections.