'No one has guts to remove me': Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha on exit from Road Construction Department Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha officially stepped down from the Road Construction Department on Wednesday, but before leaving, he took strict action against a major company.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha asserted that 'no one had the guts to remove him', when asked if the Road Construction Department was taken away from him due to his action against SP Singla Construction Pvt. Ltd. Recently, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had reshuffled the departments of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers in the state and the Road Construction Department portfolio was taken from Vijay Sinha and assigned to Nitin Naveen. Sinha was given the charge of the Agriculture Department along with his existing responsibility for the Mining Department.

'No one has the guts'

When asked if the Road Construction Department was taken away from him because of his action against SP Singla Construction Pvt. Ltd., Sinha said, "No one has the guts to remove me. No one can change the order given by me."

It is pertinent to mention that Vijay Kumar Sinha took action against the prominent company SP Singla Construction Pvt. Ltd. just before relinquishing charge of the Road Construction Department. Sinha debarred SP Singla company from undertaking further projects.

Agwani bridge collapse

The company had been given several major projects in Bihar for a long time. According to the information, a bridge built by the company had collapsed. The Agwani Ghat bridge under construction by the company had collapsed. Before being relieved from the department, Sinha also ordered action against two engineers associated with the bridge collapse. After the company was debarred by Sinha, now this company cannot get any other project until the Agwani bridge is built.

Sinha said, "There was a game being played in processing the file of the Agwani Ghat bridge. The file was missing for several days. Even CM Nitish Kumar had ordered action in this matter. Until SP Singla Construction Pvt. Ltd. completes the Agwani Ghat bridge, the company will not be awarded any new tenders."

