Tejashwi Yadav's big promise for Bihar: 'Will implement 100 per cent domicile policy if voted to power'

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday pledged to implement a '100 percent domicile policy' in Bihar if his party came to power after the assembly polls due later this year. The Bihar Assembly elections are likely to be held in October-November this year.

The former Deputy Chief Minister was addressing a 'Yuva Panchayat' (youth conclave), where he made several promises, considering the strong preference among Bihar residents for government jobs.

'We will bring in 100 per cent domicile'

Yadav said, "Should there be a domicile policy in Bihar?" Yadav asked with rhetorical flourish, and when the crowds roared "yes", he added, "We will bring in 100 per cent domicile, to safeguard interests of the state's youth."

The leader of the opposition said, "Attempts to implement 100 per cent domicile policy in adjoining Jharkhand failed because of technical reasons. But I have discussed the matter with many jurists and we have found a way out."

The young leader accused 74-year-old Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being "tired and needing retirement", while alleging that his ally BJP was "aarakshan khor" (reservation eater), comparing them to "aadam khor" (man-eaters)."

Expressing confidence that the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan will form the next government in the state, Yadav said, "We will set up a Youth Commission (Yuva Aayog). Necessary clearance will be given in the first cabinet meeting."

Promise to waive competitive exam fees

He further promised to waive the exam fees of competitive exams. "It was at our insistence that recruitments in government departments have started on a large scale. The process started while we were sharing power. With our own government in place, we will provide more benefits," he said.

"I therefore declare that we will waive the fee aspirants are made to pay to obtain forms for competitive examinations. Conveyance expenses of the candidates, who often have to travel long distances to reach exam centres, will be borne by the government," said Yadav, evoking applause.

RJD will restore hike in quotas

He further stated that if the RJD came to power, it would make efforts to "restore" the hike in reservations for deprived castes, which was recently set aside by the Patna High Court.

Yadav asserted that the RJD, which became the single-largest party in the last few elections, has the highest number of young MPs and MLAs, making it best aligned with the aspirations of Bihar's youth population. "Bihar does not deserve a government that is anti-youth, is unable to check question paper leaks and tries to crush genuine protests by getting the police to charge the baton," Yadav added.

