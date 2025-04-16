Bihar: Four children charred to death as gas cylinder blasts trigger fire in Muzaffarpur As per the officials, the incident happened in Rampurmani village in the Bariyarpur police station area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Muzaffarpur:

At least four children were charred to death in a fire triggered by the explosion of multiple cooking gas cylinders in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Wednesday morning, said officials. The incident took place in the Rampurmani village in the Bariyarpur police station area of the district.

According to the officials, the deceased were identified as Vipul Kumar (5), Beauty Kumari (8), Hansika Kumari (3) and Shrishti Kumari (4).

Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh provided to next of kin of deceased

District Magistrate Subrata Sen said that prima facie, it appears that the fire was caused by cylinder blasts. "Four children were charred to death in the incident. Immediately after receiving information, fire engines reached the spot and doused the blaze. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," he said.

The DM further said that an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be immediately provided to the next of kin of the deceased. "People whose houses were damaged will be provided with rations by the district administration. The administration will also provide financial assistance to them," he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

