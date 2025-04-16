Bihar shocker: Pune businessman abducted and killed after landing in Patna, seven arrested | Details The accused had demanded a ransom and received around Rs 90,000 from the family members of the Pune-based businessman. However, they killed him as the entire amount was not paid to them and dumped the body in Ghosi area of Jehanabad district, the police said.

Patna:

In a chilling case of abduction and murder, Bihar Police have arrested seven people, including a woman, in connection with the killing of a Pune-based businessman who went missing shortly after landing in Patna. The victim has been identified as Laxman Sadhu Shinde whose body was recovered in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Tuesday, police said. Shinde had landed at Patna airport on April 11, but soon after his arrival, he fell prey to a criminal conspiracy that ultimately ended his life, the police said.

According to a senior police official, the gang responsible for the abduction and murder has been busted, with the alleged kingpin also taken into custody and sent to judicial remand. Four additional suspects are currently being held for questioning as the investigation deepens, he added. The people arrested in the case have been identified as Ranjit Patel alias Munna, Vipatara Kumar, Lalbihari, Vikas alias Mohit, Kundan Kumar, Sangita Kumari, and Sachin Ranjan.

What did Patna SSP say on matter?

Speaking to the media, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awkash Kumar said, "Police received a complaint from the family members of the Pune-based businessman stating that they were not able to contact him after he landed at Patna airport Based on findings of the preliminary investigation and scrutiny of the CCTV footage, police registered a case of kidnapping and constituted a special team to nab the accused. Police recovered from Vaishali the vehicle used in kidnapping the businessman and also took the owner of the vehicle into custody," he said.

During custodial interrogation, the vehicle owner, Vipatra Kumar, revealed the identity of the others. Later, police nabbed 11 persons involved in the case from Nawada, Gaya, Nalanda and Vaishali districts, the SSP said, adding that seven were arrested and four were being examined by the police. Investigation suggested that the accused belonged to a gang of inter-state criminals who extorted money from people and also demanded ransom for the release of kidnapped persons, he said. They were also involved in several cases of kidnapping and murder in Jharkhand, Gujarat, Karnataka and other places, the SSP said.

Accused demand heavy ransom

The accused had demanded a ransom and received around Rs 90,000 from the family members of the Pune-based businessman, the SSP said. However, they killed him as the entire amount was not paid to them and dumped the body in Ghosi area of Jehanabad district, he added. Another police officer said some of the arrested accused were cybercriminals as well. Meanwhile, Pune Police sources told news agency PTI that Shinde was lured to Patna through a seemingly genuine business enquiry via email, offering him a potential high-value order in crores related to mining equipment for operations in Jharkhand.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Bihar crime: Man kills minor girl, her father and shoots himself dead at Ara Junction railway station