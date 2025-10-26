BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal gets Rs 10-crore extortion call, threatening to kill son Amid the Bihar Assembly elections, criminals have demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore from BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal. Jaiswal, the former Bihar BJP president, represents Pashchim Champaran in the Lok Sabha.

Bettiah:

Amidst the Bihar Assembly elections, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Jaiswal has allegedly received an extortion call demanding a ransom of Rs 10 crore and threatening to kill his son if the demand isn't met, a police official said on Sunday.

Jaiswal received a call on Friday

Jaiswal, who is currently the BJP chief whip in Lok Sabha, received the call on Friday, said SDPO (Bettiah town) Vivek Deep. "The MP informed the police yesterday about two phone calls he received on Friday afternoon, just a few minutes apart. The caller had asked him to pay Rs 10 crore, failing which they would kill his son," he said.

"An FIR was lodged at the Town police station, and we are tracking down the caller," he said.

Caller has been identified

The SDPO said that the police administration has started an investigation into this matter, adding that the person's identity has been established and they would be arrested soon.

The SDPO said the caller appeared to be associated with a criminal gang, and there were no inputs to suggest that political rivalry may be behind the call. "However, all angles will be probed in due course," he said.

Sanjay Jaiswal is a prominent leader of the BJP from Bihar and represents the Paschim Champaran constituency as a Member of Parliament (MP). He had also served as a Bihar BJP chief.

