'Mahagathbandhan leaders are out on bail in theft case,' PM Modi in Samastipur | Top quotes

Samastipur:

PM Modi on Friday kickstarted his Bihar poll campaign from Samastipur. He addressed a public meeting with NDA allies, including Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha. Earlier, PM Modi visited Karpuri Thakur’s village and paid homage to the giant socialist leader.

In his address, PM Modi said he was assured that people in Bihar will stay away from Jungle Raj and vote for NDA.

The trumpet of the grand festival of democracy has sounded. The entire Bihar is saying 'Phir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar'.

You all are getting benefits of the 'GST Bachat Utsav' and from tomorrow the grand festival of Chhath Puja will begin. I thank you all for coming here in large numbers...'Nayi Raftar se chalega Bihar jab phir aayegi NDA sarkar'.

Inspired by the leader of the people, Karpoori Thakur, we are transforming good governance into prosperity. But on the other hand, you know better than me what the RJD and Congress are saying and doing...These people are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores. Those who are out on bail are out on bail in theft cases. Now their habit of stealing is such that they are engaged in stealing the title of Karpoori Thakur. The people of Bihar will never tolerate this insult to the leader of the people, Karpoori Thakur. They will never tolerate it.

Bihar is witnessing all round development today. We have given thrice the budget that UPA allocated for the state. NDA is the guarantee of development.

This time under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NDA will break all its previous records of victory. Bihar will give NDA its biggest ever mandate.

RJD and Congress are only concerned about their families. Murders and robberies were prevalent in Bihar during RJD’s Jungle Raj. People from lower castes were affected due to this. The state was affected by Naxalites. Several people were killed. I vowed to remove the terror of Naxalism after being elected to power in 2014.

Today, there is no corner of Bihar where no development work of any kind is taking place. You will surely see some development work underway. he NDA government does not consider roads, electricity, water, internet, gas connections... merely as facilities; these are also means of empowerment and prosperity.

We have prioritized the interests of the poor, Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, and extremely backward classes. Our government has taken an important decision to provide 10 per cent reservation to the poor among the general category. It is the BJP NDA that has extended the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for another 10 years.

Bihar was freed from the 'Jungle Raj' in October 2005. Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, the NDA government was formed in the state. During that time, the Congress-RJD alliance was in power at the Centre for 10 years. The Congress-RJD government put obstacles in Nitish Kumar's path and left no stone unturned to trouble the people of Bihar. The RJD used to take revenge on the people of Bihar for voting for Nitish Kumar. They also used to threaten the Congress, saying they would withdraw support from the government if it agreed to anything that Nitish Kumar or the NDA-BJP wanted.

A six-lane highway is being built from Samastipur to Purnia. New rail lines are being constructed, trains like Vande Bharat are running, and new electricity factories are being set up in Bihar. Today, there is no corner of Bihar where no development work of any kind is taking place.