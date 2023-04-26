Bihar: Who is 'Roopchand' husband of 40 women? Shocking caste survey finding; reality will amaze you

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Caste survey exposed loopholes in the Aadhar system

Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government is conducting a caste-based census aiming clear picture of the caste equation in the state which according to the ruling establishment will help to make policies for weaker sections. However, a bizarre report came out during the census from Bihar's Arwal. According to the report, 40 women named 'Roopchand' as their husband. Some women also described Roopchand as their father and son. The matter surfaced in the red light area, located in ward no. 7 of the municipal corporation in Arwal.

Dancing and singing is the occupation of the women living in the red area for years. These women don't have a permanent address. There are dozens of such families in this area, who considered Roopchand as their kin.

Interestingly, no one knows who Roopchand is, and where he is. Rajiv Ranjan Rakesh, who went there to conduct the caste census, said he spoke to some women living in the red-light area. "The name of husband- Roopchand was also found written on the women's Aadhaar cards. Roopchand is the kin of 40 women here. People are wondering who is this Roopchand?," he added.

However, when enquired about who Roopchand is, it was found that Roopchand is not a man but the money is called Roopchand. This is the reason why women took the name of Roopchand as husband or father.

(Report by Mukesh)

