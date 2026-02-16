Advertisement
Bihar to ban open meat selling soon, strict action if rules ignored: Deputy CM Vijay Sinha

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has announced that open sale of meat will soon be banned across the state. Only licensed sellers will be permitted to operate, and strict action will be taken against those violating the rules.

New Delhi:

Bihar is set to enforce strict regulations on meat sales, similar to those in Uttar Pradesh, as the state government moves to curb the open selling of meat. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who also holds the Revenue and Land Reforms portfolio, announced that open sale of meat will no longer be permitted across the state.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, only licensed vendors will be allowed to sell meat once the new rules come into effect. He said that mandatory compliance with all guidelines would be enforced and no seller would be allowed to operate without proper authorisation.

"Open sale of meat will no longer be allowed. Only licensed sellers can sell meat. Everyone must follow the rules, otherwise strict action will be taken," he added. 

