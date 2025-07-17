Meat shops not allowed within 100 metres of schools and religious places in Delhi The new meat shop policy was among the several key proposals cleared by the MCD Standing Committee meeting held on Wednesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee approved several important proposals, including a road maintenance plan and the establishment of a dung processing plant at the Ghazipur abattoir. Additionally, the committee imposed a ban on meat shops operating within 100 metres of schools and religious places.

In the Standing Committee meeting held on Wednesday, Chairperson Satya Sharma directed that "illegal or unlicensed" shops selling mutton and chicken "must be sealed immediately".

One Road-One Day scheme

The "One Road-One Day" scheme was unanimously passed during the meeting and will be implemented from September 1. Taking inspiration from the Swachh Bharat Mission, the initiative aims to completely revamp one major road in each MCD zone every day. This includes thorough cleaning, pruning of trees, repairing footpaths, restoring streetlights, and removing encroachments.

The goal is to visibly improve the city's roads before October 2, the Swachh Bharat anniversary.

During the meeting, councillors emphasised the need for a dog shelter in every zone to tackle the rising issue of stray dogs. They noted that a new policy for improved stray dog management is currently being drafted and was discussed during the session.

Additionally, the committee gave the green light to the construction of an automated multilevel puzzle parking facility at Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh. This smart-tech-enabled parking structure is designed to reduce traffic congestion and offer organised parking options for the large number of visitors the park attracts.

The committee gave the green light to set up an ingesta and dung Processing plant at the Ghazipur slaughterhouse with Sharma calling it a "significant step towards cleanliness and environmental sustainability, especially in East Delhi."

Waste collection and strengthening sanitation efforts

A proposal aimed at enhancing waste collection and boosting sanitation in Delhi's Central Zone was approved during the recent MCD Standing Committee meeting.

Councillors also discussed the need for stronger preventive steps in light of rising cases of waterborne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. According to official data, from January 1 to June 30, 2025, the city reported 313 dengue cases, 284 chikungunya cases, and 6,637 malaria cases.

In comparison, during the same period in 2024, Delhi had seen 893 malaria cases, 6,637 dengue cases, 313 chikungunya cases, and 11 related deaths.

The civic body has identified these as seasonal, waterborne diseases and is prioritising prevention. Extensive fogging, larvicide spraying, public awareness campaigns, and coordination with hospitals for case tracking are underway, officials said.

In response to a councillor’s query, it was revealed that from April 1 to June 30 this year, over 870 water samples were collected and tested in partnership with the Delhi Jal Board. Of these, 174 were found to be unsatisfactory, and action was taken accordingly.

MCD hospitals are serving as sentinel surveillance centres to monitor and handle outbreaks. Hindu Rao Hospital, for instance, has 75 beds reserved for patients suffering from such diseases, along with 24/7 medical services.

The civic body also stated that it has taken immediate action against the supply of unsafe drinking water. Whenever contaminated water is found, the Delhi Jal Board is informed for corrective steps.

Public health teams and vector-borne disease surveillance units are working jointly across all 12 MCD zones to prevent further spread of these illnesses.

