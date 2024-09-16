Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of spying: 'CID, Special Branch officials present in our meeting' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar's Leader of Opposition and former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, has leveled serious accusations against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging the use of CID and the Special Branch to spy on him. Tejashwi claimed that Nitish is having him surveilled, stating that CID and Special Branch officers were present during a meeting with his party workers. Their identities were confirmed through their IDs.

Tejashwi Yadav's allegations against Nitish Kumar

After a meeting with party workers in Jhanjharpur, Tejashwi Yadav spoke to the media at the guest house and fiercely criticised the Chief Minister.

“In one of our meetings, CID and Special Branch officers were sitting there, taking notes. We initially thought they were journalists. After the internal party meeting, journalists usually leave after taking photos, but these people did not move. Later, we discovered that they were CID and Special Branch officers. They even showed their IDs.”

Tejashwi further stated, "It’s now clear that the Chief Minister is fully engaged in espionage. He is scared and terrified."

Nitish Kumar can no longer manage Bihar: Tejashwi

Tejashwi alleged that Nitish has lost his credibility and can "no longer manage Bihar".

"The land survey, smart meters, paper leaks, and collapsing bridges are all signs of ongoing corruption in the state. People are frustrated with Nitish Kumar," he said.

