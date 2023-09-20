Wednesday, September 20, 2023
     
Bihar: Six policemen including SHO suspended on charges of selling seized liquor in Buxar

Bihar alcohol ban: Brahmpur Police had recently seized a container with liquor worth Rs 40 lakh amid alcohol ban in the state.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Buxar Updated on: September 20, 2023 7:43 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Liquor bottles

Bihar alcohol ban: The Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bihar's Buxar has suspended six police personnel, including the SHO of Brahmpur police station, on charges of selling seized liquor.

District SP Manish Kumar took the action following an investigation into the incident, saying that two of the accused police personnel have been arrested, while four others, including the SHO, are on the run.

Brahmpur Police had recently seized a container with liquor worth Rs 40 lakh. Following the seizure, the seized liquor was kept in a room at the police station.

“It surfaced during the probe that some liquor bottles were sold, probably through the Chowkidar, which is a violation of the Excise Act. We have suspended six police personnel, including the SHO of Brahmpur police station,” SP Kumar said.

Meanwhile, SHO Baijnath Chaudhary has accused the SDPO of Dumraon, Afaq Akhtar Ansari, of framing him in the case.

(With agencies inputs) 

