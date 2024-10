Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar: Man injured after shots fired in Gopalganj court premises.

Bihar news: Shots were fired in Gopalganj court premises today (October 18). A young man was injured and admitted to hospital in critical condition. Later, he was referred to Gorakhpur.

The criminals had come to kill gangster Vishal Singh Kushwaha. As per the report, one man has been arrested in this regard by police officials.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from Ayaz)