Bihar: Bride shot on wedding stage by obsessive lover during varmala ceremony, chilling video surfaces

A wedding celebration in Bihar's Buxar district turned into chaos when an obsessive lover shot the bride on stage during the varmala ceremony. As per details, the incident took place in Mallah Toli of Chausa under the Mufassil police station area. The ritual was underway and the families were busy enjoying the music and festivities when the accused suddenly opened fire. The bullet hit the bride in the abdomen. The bride has been identified as Arti Kumari, daughter of Nand Ji Mallah. Family members said that the varmala ceremony was in progress and everyone was dancing and singing when the bride's former lover reached the stage and shot her, leaving her seriously injured. Following this, the bride was rushed to Buxar Sadar Hospital. After receiving primary treatment, she was referred to Varanasi, where her condition is stated to be stable. The shooter fled the spot immediately after firing, as per family members.

Accused entered with face covered

According to information, the baraat had arrived in Chausa from Sulemanpur village in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. The bride and groom were on the stage performing the varmala ritual while relatives from both families watched. During this, a man with his face covered walked directly onto the stage and shot Arti. As soon as she was hit, Arti collapsed and cried out, "Dinbandhu shot me."

One-sided love angle emerges

Reports indicate that Dinbandhu, the accused, is the bride's neighbour and the case is linked to a one-sided love affair. He had allegedly been in love with Arti and had earlier attempted several times to disrupt her marriage. Buxar City SP Shubham Arya reached the spot and confirmed that the incident took place last night. "A wedding was being held last night, and the bride and groom were on stage. A known man approached and fired a gunshot. She (the bride) was hit near the stomach... She is undergoing treatment in Varanasi. Her condition is currently stable, and the police have inspected the entire scene. The FSL team has collected evidence, and the search for the person involved will continue. A few other individuals have also been detained and are being interrogated," the SP added.

