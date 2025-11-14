Tarapur Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Samrat Choudhary Vs Arun Kumar | Who will win? The key contenders in the Tarapur Assembly constituency include BJP’s Samrat Choudhary, RJD’s Arun Kumar, Jan Suraaj Party’s Santosh Kumar Singh, and Janshakti Janta Dal’s Sukhdev Yadav. Samrat Choudhary, who is also Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister.

The counting of votes for the Tarapur Assembly constituency begins at 8 a.m., along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Tarapur is one of the 243 assembly segments in the state and falls under the Jamui (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises six assembly segments in total. The Tarapur seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and plays a key role in the political landscape of the region.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Tarapur

Main Parties and Candidates in Tarapur

The Tarapur Assembly constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest featuring prominent leaders from major political parties in Bihar. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is contesting from the seat. The BJP is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Arun Kumar as its candidate, contesting under the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) with Congress, Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) has nominated Santosh Kumar Singh, while the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) candidate is Sukhdev Yadav. Notably, Samrat Choudhary’s father, Shakuni Choudhary, has strong political roots in the region, having been elected from Tarapur in 1985 as an Independent and again in 1990 as a Congress candidate.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Tarapur in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Mewalal Chaudhary of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] won the Tarapur seat with a margin of 7,225 votes. He polled 64,468 votes with a vote share of 36.93%, defeating Divya Prakash of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who secured 57,243 votes (32.80%). The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Mina Devi finished third with 11,264 votes (6.45%).

Following Mewalal Chaudhary’s demise in 2021, a by-election was held in the constituency, where JD(U)’s Rajeev Kumar Singh emerged victorious. He secured 79,090 votes, achieving a vote share of 46.62%—an increase of nearly 10 percentage points from the previous JD(U) performance. He defeated RJD’s Arun Kumar Sah, who polled 75,238 votes (44.35%). LJP’s Kumar Chandan finished a distant third with 5,364 votes (3.16%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Mewalal Chaudhary of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] won the Tarapur seat with a margin of 11,947 votes. He polled 66,411 votes with a vote share of 43.62%. He defeated Sakuni Choudhary of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), who secured 54,464 votes (35.77%). Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Sanjay Kumar stood third with 5,017 votes (3.30%).

Tarapur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977 – Kaushalaya Devi (Janata Party)

1980 – Narayan Yadav (Communist Party of India)

1985 – Shakuni Choudhury (Independent)

1990 – Shakuni Choudhury (Indian National Congress)

1995 – Shakuni Choudhury (Samta Party)

1998^ – Parvati Devi

2000 – Shakuni Choudhury (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005 (Feb) – Shakuni Choudhury (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005 (Oct) – Shakuni Choudhury (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010 – Neeta Choudhary (Janata Dal United)

2015 – Mewalal Chaudhary (Janata Dal United)

2020 – Mewalal Chaudhary (Janata Dal United)

