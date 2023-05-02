Bihar: Four minor girls of single family charred to death in Muzaffarpur slum fire | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar: Four minor girls charred to death in Muzaffarpur slum fire | DETAILS

Bihar: Four minor girls lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in a jhuggi cluster near Ramdayalu railway station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. An official on Tuesday informed that all minor girls of a family charred to death while seven others sustained burn injuries in the slum fire. The slum fire broke out on Monday night and all the injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

The official further informed that their condition is stated to be critical. Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained so far.

The four girls aged between three to twelve, have been identified to be daughters of a person named Naresh Ram. Sudhanshu Shekhar, the circle officer of Mushari (Muzaffarpur) said, “The incident took place in the jhuggi at around 10.30 pm on Monday night. The blaze spread quickly and the fire department was immediately informed. It brought the fire under control after some time".

The incident is being investigated by the authorities concerned, he further said. Shekhar said the administration has initiated the process of giving ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each victim, including the injured, PTI reported.

