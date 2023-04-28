Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's event venue set on fire by mob ahead of his visit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Manipur: A venue where Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is scheduled to inaugurate an open gym and a sports facility on Friday (today) was set on fire by a mob on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the venue where arrangments were made for Chief Minister's event at New Lamka in Churachandpur district, was torched by an unruly mob around 9 pm.

Though the police swung into quick action, some damage was already done to the venue. Reports say hundreds of chairs had burnt while a part of the open gym which is scheduled to be inaugurated by the chief minister was also torched.

The open gym was set up at PT Sports complex at New Lamka which Biren Singh is slated to inaugurate on Friday afternoon, police said.

Besides the inauguration of the open gym, Biren is also scheduled to attend another function organised by a local at Sadbhavna Mandap.

The mob attack happened as the Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum called for a total Churachandpur shutdown from 8 am to 4 pm.

The Forum claimed that despite the repeated submission of memorandums to the government protesting an ongoing eviction drive to clear reserved forested areas of farmers and otehr tribal settlers, "the government has shown no sign of willingness or sincerity in addressing the plight of the people."

