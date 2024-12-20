'Maai behen maan yojana sounds like Abuse', Bihar minister sparks controversy

Follow us on Image Source : X Bihar Science And Technology Minister Sumit Singh

Bihar Science And Technology Minister Sumit Singh on Friday ignited a controversy by saying RJD's 'Maai, behen samman yojana' sounds like an abuse (gaali). Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav announced this scheme to give eligible woman Rs 2,500 per month. However, soon after the announcement, this scheme has sparked a political row in Bihar.

Sumit Singh on 'Maai, behen yojana'

While responding to a question about RJD's scheme, independent minister Sumit Singh said, "This sounds less like a scheme and more like an abuse. 'Maai Behen Maan Yojana'... what kind of a scheme is this? Who gives them these kinds of ideas? And they remember all this only ahead of elections."

"RJD was in power till last year and Tejashwi was the deputy chief minister, why didn't they implement this scheme then," Singh added.

RJD's respond

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) strongly condemned Sumit Singh's statement and said it shows their mentality. "Those who think the 'Maai Behen Samman Yojana' sounds like an abuse... hate not only the mothers, sisters and Bahujan population of Bihar but also the soil, language, identity and dialect of the state," RJD posted on X.

What is 'Maai Behen Samman Yojana'

RJD leader announced 'Maai Behen Samman Yojana' in Darbhanga last week. He assured that all eligible women under this scheme will get Rs 2,500 per month.

"The foundation of Bihar's Navnirman (rebuilding) is incomplete without the prosperity of women. We believe that when women receive cash transfers, they invest more money in their family's well-being, such as nutritious food for the whole family, healthcare, and children's education. By directly targeting women, our program acknowledges their important role in household and community development. The multiplier effect of these cash transfers is significant. The improved economic status of women benefits the entire family and community," Tejashwi had said while addressing reporters.

