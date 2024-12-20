Bihar receives record investment of Rs 1.8 lakh cr, boosting energy, cement and employment sectors

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Business Connect

The biggest ever investment of Rs 1.8 lakh crore has been made for Bihar's industrial and economic growth across numerous sectors, with a high-pitched emphasis on capacity improvement in energy and cement industries. The investments are expected to create jobs and change the economy of the state significantly.

The mega investments garnered from big industrial players such as Sun Petrochemicals and the Adani Group are expected to initiate hasty industrialization in the state.

After the two-day Bihar Business Connect 2024 Investor Summit, Bihar's Minister of Industries and Tourism, Nitish Mishra, announced that several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) were signed for investments worth over Rs 1.8 lakh crore. These agreements include significant investments in renewable energy, power plants, and manufacturing, promising substantial growth for Bihar.

Sun Petrochemicals leads renewable energy push

Sun Petrochemicals, a key player in the petrochemical industry, has committed to investing Rs 36,700 crore in renewable energy projects, including pump hydro and solar plants. This move aligns with Bihar’s push to expand its green energy capacity and create a sustainable future.

Adani Group to establish ultra-supercritical thermal power plant

The Adani Group has also outlined its plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore to establish an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Bihar. This investment will significantly bolster the state’s energy infrastructure. In addition, the Adani Group has announced plans to expand its cement manufacturing capacity as well as invest in the warehousing and logistics sectors.

Speaking at the summit, Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises Limited, highlighted that the group is already investing approximately ₹850 crore in the state’s logistics, gas distribution, and agricultural logistics sectors. He further revealed plans to invest an additional Rs 2,300 crore in these areas, which would create around 27,000 direct and indirect local jobs.

Investments in infrastructure and smart metering

Adani Group also plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in developing strategic infrastructure projects in Bihar, such as railway terminals, inland container depots (ICDs), and industrial storage parks. Another significant investment involves the manufacturing of smart meters. With the state moving from traditional electricity meters to smart meters, Adani will invest Rs 2,100 crore to produce and install over 28 lakh smart meters in five cities—Siwan, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Saran, and Samastipur. This initiative is expected to create at least 4,000 local jobs in the technology sector.

Cement industry set for expansion

The cement industry in Bihar is also set for a major upgrade, with plans to expand production capacity to 10 million tons per year through a Rs 2,500 crore investment. This expansion will help meet the growing demand for cement in the state, which is crucial for its infrastructure development.

Creating jobs and transforming Bihar

The investment commitments are expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities, both during the construction and operational phases of the projects. The ultra-supercritical thermal power plant alone is expected to create at least 12,000 jobs during the pre-commissioning phase and around 1,500 skilled jobs once operational.

A new era for Bihar's economy

The investments from major players like Adani Group, Sun Petrochemicals, and other industry giants signify a new era for Bihar’s industrial and economic landscape. With a focus on energy, manufacturing, and technology, these investments are poised to transform Bihar into a hub for job creation and economic growth. As the state continues to attract more investments, the future looks promising for its people, businesses, and overall development.

