Bihar: 25-year-old man preparing for competitive examinations dies by suicide in Patna

In a shocking incident, a young man preparing for competitive exams died allegedly by suicide in Bihar's capital Patna on Tuesday. As per the police, the incident occurred in Kankarbagh area and the deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar (25).

Speaking to the media, Patna Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Abhinav said Sonu was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his room at Hanuman Nagar in Kankarbagh locality on Tuesday night. "Soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot and took him to the nearest government hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination," he added.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident was a case of suicide, the SDPO said. Local residents and relatives informed authorities that Sonu, who had been preparing for various competitive exams, including the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), had been experiencing significant stress related to his career over the past few months. No suicide note was recovered from the site, and further investigations are underway, police said.

PG medical student commits suicide

Earlier on Tuesday, a second-year postgraduate student in the Radiology Department at IGIMS, Patna, was found dead by suicide at his Shivaji Nagar residence in the Digha police station area. The deceased was identified as Aryan Kumar. As per officials, the incident occurred while his parents were out of town. Aryan reportedly used a towel to hang himself from a kitchen ceiling hook.

Upon receiving the information, the Digha police and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the scene to investigate. Aryan’s body has been sent to PMCH Patna for post-mortem examination. The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)

