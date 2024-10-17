'Liquor ban implemented only in govt files': Prashant Kishor on Bihar hooch tragedy | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor.

Bihar hooch tragedy: Describing the Bihar hooch tragedy as sad, Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor today (October 17) claimed that the state's liquor ban is not enforced anywhere, existing only in government files and political speeches. The death toll from the consumption of spurious liquor in two separate incidents in Sivan and Saran has risen to 25.

"I have been publicly stating on every platform for the past three years that the liquor ban is not implemented anywhere in Bihar. It only exists in government records and speeches by leaders. Yesterday's incident is very unfortunate. Over 70 people died in Chhapra 1.5 years ago. There is no district in Bihar where deaths from poisonous liquor haven't occurred. Many incidents go unreported... Only corrupt leaders and mafias are benefiting from this. The government is so insensitive that, despite so many deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won't even visit the affected areas on behalf of the government," Kishor said.

Speaking to the media, Ashish stated, "The substance is being reported as industrial spirit, and we are investigating the supply chain. Local police officers have been suspended, and the SHO and other personnel have been questioned. If their responses are unsatisfactory, further action will be taken. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed. In the last 24 hours, we conducted 250 raids, recovering 1,650 litres of alcohol in the district."

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir said the families of the deceased must pledge their support for the state-imposed liquor ban to qualify for compensation. Speaking to media, Samir stated, "The families of the deceased must pledge their support for the liquor ban and express opposition to alcohol. If the post-mortem reports meet the necessary conditions, an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the families."

Bihar CM held high-level review

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level review and instructed the Secretary of the Prohibition, Excise, and Registration Department to visit the area, gather information, and conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the tragedy, according to a statement from the CMO.