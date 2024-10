Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar: Four die after consuming illicit liquor in Siwan.

Bihar news: As many as four people have died, and several others were hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Bihar's Siwan, said Siwan District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta on Wednesday.

"Legal action is being taken against Bhagwanpur SHO and Prohibition ASI of Bhagwanpur police station," said Mukul Kumar Gupta.

Further details are awaited in this regard.