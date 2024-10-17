Bihar: 20 people dead due to consumption of spurious liquor in Siwan

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Villagers mourn loss of lives in Siwan

As many as 20 people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar’s Siwan, as per SP Amitesh Kumar. According to Chapra Superintendent Kumar Ashish, a Special Investigation Team has been formed. An FIR has been registered against eight people and three people have been arrested. Additionally, the local Chowkidar and Panchayat Beat Police officers have also been suspended. An explanation has been sought from the SHO of the Masrak Police station and the Masrak Zone ALTF in charge of the departmental action.

District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta said that legal action is being taken against Bhagwanpur SHO and Prohibition ASI of the Bhagwanpur Police Station.

RJD attacks Nitish Kumar

RJD launched an attack on Nitish Kumar questioning how the spurious liquor was made available as there is a liquor ban in the state. The party held the NDA government responsible for the deaths of the people and alleged that the liquor mafias have “protection” of the state government.

"People have lost their lives by drinking spurious liquor. It is very sad and a matter of concern that despite the liquor ban law being in force in Bihar, spurious liquor is available. Every time during Holi and Diwali, it is seen how people die due to spurious liquor. NDA government is directly responsible for this. The liquor mafias have the protection of the government and as long as they have the protection of the government, the prohibition law will be violated in the same way. This NDA government is not concerned about this. How is spurious liquor available in this way when the liquor ban law is in force?" RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

